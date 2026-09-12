Police appeal for information on two Dandora robbery suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Police are appealing to the public to provide information that could help trace two suspected armed robbers who escaped following a shootout in Dandora.

The suspects fled towards the railway line after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers along Councillor Opundo Road.

The confrontation followed reports from members of the public that a group of armed men was robbing people in the area.

One of the three suspects was fatally wounded during the police response.

A pistol, three mobile phones and an identification card were recovered at the scene.

The National Police Service has urged residents to report suspected criminal activity and use emergency numbers 999 and 911.

Members of the public can also share information through the DCI’s Fichua Kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.