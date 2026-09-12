Kindiki condemns attempted disruption of UDA meeting in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned an attempted disruption of a UDA grassroots meeting in Nembure, Manyatta Constituency, Embu County.

The meeting, which brought together UDA grassroots leaders, was disrupted after a group of young people reportedly attempted to storm the venue.

Security officers used tear gas to disperse the group, allowing the meeting led by Kindiki, who is also UDA deputy party leader, to proceed.

Kindiki accused opposition leaders of mobilising the youths to disrupt the meeting, saying political parties should be allowed to conduct their activities peacefully.

He said Kenya remains a democracy where all political parties are free to hold meetings provided they respect the law and maintain peace.