Gachagua to Ruto: We have an agenda but removing you in 2027 is our priority

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his criticism of President William Ruto, declaring that his political camp has plans to remove the President from power in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an engagement with Kenyans living in Portland, Oregon USA, Gachagua said his proposed administration would seek to reverse some of the policies implemented by the current government, including the housing levy.

“These are things that we shall do. So we want to tell you William Ruto we have plans but the only one we are telling you is to remove you,” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks were in response to Ruto’s taunting that those challenging him in 2027 polls are clueless, vision less to lead the country.

He accused the government of overtaxing Kenyans without a corresponding improvement in public services, while promising to restore what he termed the dignity of workers’ payslips.

“One of the things we shall do, we shall scrap the housing levy as a way of dignifying the person. Government has no business building houses for people. That is the work of every individual in the private sector.”

“The work of the government is to give services to provide water, electricity, seaweed, sanitation, drainage, security, health care, education. That’s what I’ve seen happening here in the States. So we shall scrub the housing levy and no other taxes. that uh are unreasonable,” the DCP Leader.

He also promised to streamline business licensing, tackle corruption and clear government pending bills within one year.

On social issues, Gachagua pledged to establish a fully-fledged state department to tackle drug and substance abuse, illicit alcohol, addiction and rehabilitation, while increasing spending on mental health.