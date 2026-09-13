Suspect Arrested Over Kisumu Robbery, Phone-Snatching Spree

NAiIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – Police in Kisumu have arrested a suspect linked to a series of robberies and phone-snatching incidents reported within Kisumu City.

The arrest followed investigations into a robbery with violence case, which led officers to the suspect.

A search of his residence resulted in the recovery of several mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, phone accessories, SIM cards, rolls of bhang and other items considered relevant to the investigation.

Police say the suspect subsequently led officers to the hideout of an alleged accomplice.

However, the accomplice resisted arrest and managed to escape.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations continue into the robbery incidents.

The National Police Service says it is intensifying efforts to disrupt criminal networks and protect lives and property.