Security heightened at All Saints Cathedral CBD, as Nairobi braces for Sifuna’s Mwananchi Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 — Security has been heightened in Nairobi ahead of the Linda Mwananchi movement’s rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

The measure comes a day after Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud announced security agencies will be restricting political gatherings in the Central Business District (CBD) and deploying officers along areas expected to be used by supporters travelling to the main venue.

There is a heavy security presence at the All Saints Catherdral, where the Linda Mwananchi bridge led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino among other leaders are attending church service.

Heavily armed police officers could be seen in various parts of the city conducting patrols on foot and others in trucks.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander on Saturday revealed that police had received notification of the planned rally and would allow the political activities to proceed within the law, but warned that the CBD would remain out of bounds for the procession.

Mohamud said police had received information indicating that some individuals could mobilise unruly youths to confront rival groups, prompting increased security measures in the city.

“Therefore, I make a direct appeal to all political leaders, organisers or influencers to restrain their supporters and control their crowds. No political objective is worth the blood of a Kenyan,” he said.

“Large political rallies will not be permitted. We will not allow [them] to disrupt the normal function of the CBD,” Mohamud said. He added, “Particularly on Saturdays and Sundays, we will not allow you, will not allow anybody to make a political rally there.”

The Linda Mwananchi programme kicks off with a church service at All Saints Cathedral before supporters move through parts of Nairobi. The planned route includes Marikiti, Gikomba, Burma Market, Jogoo Road, Manyanja Road, B Centre and Stage 17 before the procession heads to Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East.

The main rally is expected to take place at Jacaranda Grounds, where leaders associated with the movement are scheduled to address supporters. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been among the leaders mobilising for the Nairobi event.