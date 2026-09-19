Mathare United stun Vihiga Queens in Women’s Premier League opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, September – Mathare United returned to the FKF Women’s Premier League in style, thrashing former champions Vihiga Queens 3-1 on the opening day of the 2026/27 season at the Kasarani Annex on Saturday evening.

The opening exchanges at Kasarani saw no sign of promoted-side jitters from Mathare.

In the 18th minute, Judith Atieno engineered space inside the box with a sharp turn, unleashing a driving strike toward the far post that required an acrobatic tip-save from Vihiga’s vigilant goalkeeper.

Against the run of early pressure, it was former champions Vihiga Queens who struck first.

In the 20th minute, a defensive mix-up inside the Slum Queens’ penalty area handed Josephine Werenga a clean sight at goal, and she made no mistake, tucking home the opening goal of the new season.

Mathare’s response was immediate and ruthless.

Barely two minutes later, in the 22nd minute, a slick fluid sequence brought Kasarani Annex to its feet.

Dota floated a pinpoint cross into the box, where Iddah Adhiambo deftly laid the ball off into the stride of Sylvia “Lasty” Otieno.

Lasty kept her cool, slotting neatly past the oncoming shot-stopper to draw Mathare level with their first goal back in the top flight.

Mathare nearly completed a full turnaround before the break when Iddah Adhiambo cleverly rounded the Vihiga keeper, only to drag her finish just wide of an empty net.

The sides went into the tunnel tied 1-1 at half-time.

Both teams emerged for the second half intent on breaking the deadlock, but it was Mathare’s tactical bench shift that ultimately swung the contest.

In the 62nd minute, second-half introduction Mitchell Waithera made an immediate mark.

Latching onto a line-breaking penetration pass from Jerrine Adhiambo, Waithera kept her composure inside the 18-yard box to push the Slum Queens into a 2-1 lead.

As Vihiga committed bodies forward in search of an equalizer late on, Mathare’s counter-attacking sharpness proved decisive.

In the 88th minute, Waithera put the contest beyond any doubt, completing her brace with a clinical finish to seal a famous 3-1 victory and hand Vihiga Queens an early-season setback.

Mathare United Women’s 3-1 triumph temporarily places them at the peak of the standings with 3 points and an impressive +2 goal differential, leaving Vihiga Queens sitting at the bottom with 0 points and a -2 goal difference after Matchday 1.