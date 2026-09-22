Safaricom Chapa Dimba Crowns Eastern Region County Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – Safaricom Chapa Dimba has crowned county champions across the Eastern Region following an action-packed weekend of county finals, with young footballers competing for county honours and a place in the Eastern Region finals.

The county finals were held across Isiolo, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, and Marsabit, bringing together talented young footballers in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

The county champions in both categories each received Sh 75,000, while the runners-up received Sh30,000, alongside other individual awards.

The champions will now advance to the Eastern Region finals, where they will compete for regional honours.

In Embu, Royal Queens Academy were crowned girls’ champions after defeating Ishiara Bright Starlets 7-0 in the final at Embu Moi Stadium.

In the boys’ category, Black Cats Football Academy claimed the county title with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Ishiara Bright Academy.

In Machakos, MCF Starlets emerged as the girls’ county champions after defeating Kibauni Ladies 1-0 in the final.

MCF Starlets secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Kisooni Queens, while Kibauni Ladies advanced after a goalless draw with Kyumbi All-Stars Queens, winning 5-4 on penalties.

In the boys’ category, Golden Football Academy were crowned county champions after overcoming Masii Boys 4-1 on penalties, following a goalless draw in the final.

Golden Football Academy had earlier defeated Koma United 3-0 in the semi-final, while Masii Boys progressed after a 3-1 victory over Matuu Homeboys.

In Kitui, Syomunyu Queens were crowned girls’ county champions after defeating ISAA Queens FC 3-0 in the final.

Syomunyu Queens had earlier secured their place in the final with a 4-1 victory over Nguni Sirens, while ISAA Queens FC advanced after receiving a walkover against United Starlets in the quarter-finals before defeating Kitui FC Ladies 2-0 in the semi-final.

In the boys’ category, SMPI Academy claimed the county title after defeating Mwingi Junior Academy 3-0 in the final.

SMPI Academy had earlier edged St. Charles Lwanga 1-0 in the semi-final, while Mwingi Junior Stars progressed after a goalless draw with Nyanyaa Bullets, winning 3-2 on penalties.

In Isiolo, Bridge Starlets were crowned girls’ county champions, while MAFA FC claimed the boys’ county title. In Meru, Akuune Queens secured the girls’ county title, while Makinduri Rockstars emerged as the boys’ champions.

In Makueni, AIC Sultan was crowned girls’ county champions, while in Marsabit, Dakabaricha Girls emerged as the girls’ county champions and Abdary FC secured the boys’ title.

In Tharaka Nithi, Mugona Girls were crowned girls’ county champions, while Kajiunduthi High claimed the boys’ county title.

The county finals provided a competitive platform for emerging footballers across the Eastern Region to showcase their talent, with teams battling through the various stages of the tournament for an opportunity to represent their counties at the regional level.

“Congratulations to all the county champions and every team that participated in the Eastern Region County finals. The level of competition and talent witnessed across the counties has been encouraging, and we are pleased to provide young footballers with a platform to showcase their abilities and compete at a higher level,” said Oliver Kiptoo, FKF National Coordinator.

The Eastern Region finals will be held on the weekend of October 2-3 in Embu, bringing together the top boys’ and girls’ teams from the eight counties.

The county champions will battle for regional honours and an opportunity to progress further in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, as the competition continues to provide a pathway for young footballers to develop and showcase their talent.