Raila’s brother hits back at Uhuru over 2022 election claim

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit back at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after he renewed his claim that Raila won the 2022 presidential election.

Raila’s younger brother, Omondi Oginga, said Uhuru should stop revisiting the disputed election, arguing that the former President had the opportunity to influence events when he was still in office.

Omondi said the family and Raila’s supporters were unhappy with Uhuru’s latest remarks, which came more than four years after the August 2022 election.

“I want it to come out clearly that the former President should not play cat and mouse game with us. We are not happy with whatever happened and there’s no need for him to talk about the results that happened some years back,” Omondi said.

He questioned why Uhuru was now speaking about the election after serving as President during the disputed contest.

“He was in power, he had all the authority and he didn’t use it well. So, there’s no need for him now to respond about the last elections. It is not useful to us. It is something that is bygone,” he said.

Omondi also appealed to Uhuru to allow the family to mourn Raila, who died in October 2025.

“Raila is now resting, so let him give us a break. We are not happy as a family and as Raila supporters,” he said.

Uhuru reignited the debate on Tuesday when he said he remained convinced that Raila had won the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi, Uhuru said he and his allies had done everything possible to support Raila’s presidential bid.

“And votes were cast, and to this day, I know that he won that election. I know that. We know, we know!” Uhuru said.

Uhuru also questioned how the Azimio coalition could have performed strongly in parliamentary and gubernatorial elections but failed to win the presidency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared Ruto the winner of the 2022 presidential election with 7,176,141 votes (50.49 percent), while Raila received 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Raila challenged the result at the Supreme Court, which unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory.