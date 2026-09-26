Police raid alleged phone-hacking syndicate in Kisumu, arrest two

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26-Police have arrested two suspects in Kisumu following an intelligence-led raid on a shop in the city centre linked to an alleged syndicate involved in hacking and tampering with suspected stolen mobile phones.

The operation was conducted on Friday, in the Kisumu Central Business District, where officers searched the premises and recovered a large assortment of electronic devices and accessories suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the haul included laptops, mobile phones and phone accessories, which have since been secured as exhibits for forensic analysis.

“The two suspects are currently in police custody at Kisumu Central Police Station awaiting arraignment,” NPS said.

Police said the operation was aimed at disrupting a network allegedly involved in the hacking and alteration of suspected stolen mobile phones.

The NPS did not disclose the identities of the suspects or provide details on the number or value of the devices recovered.

The recovered electronics are undergoing further forensic examination as investigators work to establish their origin and determine whether they are linked to reported thefts or other criminal activity.

The operation comes as police intensify intelligence-led efforts targeting criminal networks involved in the handling of suspected stolen property.

The NPS urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency services.

“Police remain firm in their commitment to disrupt criminal networks and thank members of the public who continue to work closely with our officers,” the service said.