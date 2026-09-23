IPOA condemns attacks on police officers, calls for stronger safety measures

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 23 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned a series of attacks and killings targeting police officers across the country, saying the deaths undermine efforts to maintain public safety and confidence in policing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IPOA Chairperson Duncan Ojwang’ Oburu expressed concern over the attacks and sent condolences to the families and colleagues of officers killed while on duty.

Among those killed in September are Chief Inspector Adan Isaak Somo and Constable Bethwel Kibet, both attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), who were ambushed and killed by armed attackers at Gotu in Isiolo County.

Another ASTU officer was shot and injured in an attack in Burat Ward, Isiolo County, during an ambush by suspected livestock raiders.

IPOA also mourned Sergeant Gladys Nyaguthe Kirika, who was found dead in Kagira, Kabete, Kiambu County.

The Authority said attacks against officers responsible for maintaining public order and safety were a concern, noting that police officers must be able to perform their duties in a safe environment.

“Kenyan people want an empowered police service that is safe and engages communities confidently, effectively, professionally and efficiently,” IPOA said.

The oversight body called on the National Police Service (NPS) to strengthen policing strategies and ensure that officers are supported by approaches informed by evidence and established good practice.

IPOA said protecting police officers and improving relations between the service and communities were critical to achieving public safety.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to promoting professionalism, accountability, discipline and transparency within the police service, as well as respect for human rights.

IPOA said it would continue working with the police and communities to build public confidence and strengthen cooperation in policing.

The latest statement comes amid heightened concern over attacks targeting security officers in different parts of the country, particularly in areas affected by livestock theft and armed raids.