Govt launches nationwide crackdown on matatus showing inappropriate content to children

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has stepped up inspections of matatus and long-distance buses fitted with entertainment screens, warning operators against exposing children to sexually explicit, violent or otherwise age-inappropriate content during the ongoing school holidays.

The crackdown, being conducted in partnership with the National Police Service (NPS) and other stakeholders, targets public service vehicles (PSVs) displaying audiovisual material as authorities seek to protect minors travelling alone or with their families.

The inspections come as schools remain closed for the long holidays, with increased travel expected ahead of the December festive season, raising concerns over the type of entertainment children encounter while using public transport.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 10, the regulator cautioned PSV operators against screening material that could expose young passengers to harmful content, insisting that entertainment provided in public transport must take into account the presence of children.

The agency urged operators to exercise responsibility when selecting videos and other material displayed on onboard screens, saying the enforcement exercise would continue across the country during the holidays and beyond.

KFCB also called on members of the public to report incidents involving the exposure of minors to inappropriate audiovisual material in matatus, buses and other public or private spaces.

Complaints can be submitted through the Board’s email address, [email protected], or its official social media platforms for investigation and appropriate action.

The latest operation forms part of the regulator’s wider efforts to strengthen compliance with film classification requirements and protect children from content intended for adult audiences.

Under the Films and Stage Plays Act, the exhibition and distribution of films in Kenya are subject to classification and approval by KFCB. The Board’s guidelines provide age-based classifications, including restrictions on content rated 16 and 18, which is unsuitable for younger audiences.

KFCB has also clarified that public service vehicles which operate as film exhibitors are required to obtain the relevant licences from the Board.

The regulations place responsibility on content exhibitors to ensure that material displayed to the public has been examined and classified for age suitability.

The crackdown follows another consumer protection initiative announced by the Board on October 27, when it signalled increased monitoring of online platforms and inspections of audiovisual premises for three months to protect children from exposure to adult content.

The earlier initiative targeted various entertainment establishments and digital platforms, including gaming hubs, where minors could encounter material unsuitable for their age.

On November 4, the Board also intensified public awareness campaigns during the school holidays, engaging parents and caregivers at SOS Children’s Villages in Mombasa on digital parenting and online safety.

The engagement, conducted under its Parents Digital Literacy (PaDiL) Programme, focused on equipping caregivers with practical skills to manage children’s screen time, activate parental controls and identify potentially harmful online material.

The Board has maintained that protecting children requires attention beyond the home, particularly in public spaces where parents and guardians may have little control over the content minors encounter.

“Protecting children from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual content, both online and offline, is a collective responsibility that requires the vigilance and active participation of all stakeholders,” KFCB said.

The enforcement drive places renewed attention on entertainment in the public transport sector, where television screens and other audiovisual equipment have become common features in matatus and long-distance buses.

As the holiday travel season gathers pace, the regulator is urging transport operators, parents and members of the public to help ensure children are not exposed to material that could compromise their safety and wellbeing.