Police fatally shoot suspected knife-wielding robber after foiled attack on Juja Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8-Police have shot dead a suspected armed robber following an attempted robbery along Juja Road in Nairobi after officers on patrol intercepted two men allegedly attacking a woman.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when officers from Pangani Police Station spotted the two suspects, who were armed with knives, robbing the woman of her belongings.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the officers immediately intervened, forcing the suspects to abandon the robbery and flee towards Kosovo Slums.

The officers pursued the suspects and caught up with them shortly afterwards. However, one of the men allegedly drew a knife and attempted to stab an officer as they moved to arrest them.

“Faced with an imminent threat to his life, the officer discharged his firearm, fatally injuring the suspect,” the NPS said.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of a mini pistol, a knife and a mobile phone stolen from the woman.

The second suspect was also apprehended following the chase, although the police statement did not provide further details on his identity or the charges he may face.

The NPS said it would continue conducting patrols and targeted operations to prevent and disrupt criminal activities.

The service also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly as the year draws to a close, noting that robbery, stealing and other opportunistic offences have consistently increased during this period.