Ruto pushes EU for jobs, investment as ties hit 50 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has urged European countries to increase investment in Kenya, create more jobs and support local industries as Nairobi and the European Union mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday while hosting 44 EU ambassadors serving across Africa, Ruto said Kenya wanted to turn its long-standing partnership with Europe into tangible economic benefits for ordinary citizens.

He identified manufacturing, agriculture, energy and healthcare as key sectors where Kenya wants increased European investment.

“Our relationship is measured not by the meetings we hold or agreements we sign, but by the opportunities we create, the investments we mobilise, and the improvement we make in the lives of our people,” Ruto said.

The President noted that the EU remains Kenya’s largest export market, accounting for 21 per cent of the country’s global exports, including tea, coffee, horticultural products and cut flowers.

He called for the removal of barriers affecting Kenyan exporters, particularly strict sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, high freight costs and inadequate cold-chain infrastructure.

Ruto also urged European partners to support the expansion of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and technology transfer, saying Kenya wanted to become a producer of technology rather than just a consumer.

The President further called for affordable development financing, arguing that high borrowing costs and unsustainable debt burdens were slowing Africa’s development.

The meeting comes as Kenya and the EU celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations, with Ruto seeking to elevate the partnership into a comprehensive strategic relationship.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Andreas Peschke said the bloc had brought together 44 ambassadors to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and Kenya.

“We have come a long way, and we want to do much more. Investment, trade, security, people-to-people, academic exchange, creation of jobs,” Peschke said.

Ruto also welcomed Nairobi’s designation as the EU’s fourth regional hub in Africa, saying it presented an opportunity to deepen cooperation across the continent.