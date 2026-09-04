Former EU deputy ambassador to Kenya Hagemann dies in Zimbabwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 — European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann, who previously served as the bloc’s Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, has died suddenly, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Kenya’s diplomatic community.

Hagemann died on Thursday, September 3, the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe confirmed, describing her death as “sudden and unexpected.”

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected passing of H.E. Ms Katrin Hagemann, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Zimbabwe, on 3 September 2026,” the EU delegation said in a statement.

The delegation said it would not issue further comments out of respect for her family, as colleagues and diplomats mourned her death.

Hagemann’s passing has also been felt in Kenya, where she previously served as the EU’s Deputy Ambassador and built close relations with the country’s diplomatic community.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Gertrude Angote described her death as a major loss to the diplomatic community, recalling Hagemann as a warm and gracious diplomat who was supportive of Kenya and its embassy in Harare.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of H.E. Ms K. Hagemann, Ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe,” Angote said.

“Her passing is a great loss to the diplomatic community and to all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with her. She was exceptionally warm and gracious, very supportive of Kenya and our Embassy here in Harare.”

Angote said Hagemann had developed a genuine affection for Kenya and Africa, highlighting her participation in Kenya’s Jamhuri Day celebrations in 2025 and her visit to the Kenyan Embassy in Harare to sign the Book of Condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“These reflected her deep respect and friendship towards Kenya,” Angote said.

She also remembered Hagemann for her appreciation of African culture, including her embrace of Kitenge, which she said reflected the ambassador’s affection for the continent.

“I will fondly remember her friendship and appreciation of African culture, including her beautiful embrace of Kitenge (African dress),” Angote said.

Hagemann had taken up her posting as the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, where she represented the European bloc in its diplomatic engagement with the country.

Her previous assignment in Kenya had given her extensive exposure to East African affairs and relations between the EU and the region.

Angote conveyed her condolences to Hagemann’s family, colleagues, the EU Delegation in Zimbabwe and the people and institutions of the European Union.

“My heartfelt condolences go to her family, colleagues, the EU Delegation in Zimbabwe and the Government and people of the European Union during this difficult time,” she said.

“Rest in peace my dear friend and colleague Ambassador. Forever in our hearts.”

The EU Delegation in Zimbabwe said a Book of Condolences will be opened to the public from Monday, September 7, to Thursday, September 10, between 10 am and 4 pm each day at its offices in Harare.

No cause of death was immediately disclosed.