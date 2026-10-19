Glovo trains 50 Nakuru entrepreneurs as online business grows

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Glovo says its platform generated more than Sh130 million in sales for restaurant and retail businesses in Nakuru in 2025, as the company steps up efforts to help local entrepreneurs grow through online delivery services.

The company disclosed the figures after training 50 entrepreneurs in Nakuru on digital marketing, order fulfilment and business management, marking the first time its Partner Academy programme has been held in the town.

Nakuru is Glovo’s fastest-growing market outside Nairobi and Mombasa, with more than 110 active businesses selling through the platform.

“Bringing the Partner Academy to Nakuru marks an important progression for our merchant development efforts,” said Yvonne Muthoka, Glovo Kenya’s Small and Medium Size Business Lead Category.

She said the training was designed to help businesses improve their operations and grow beyond their immediate neighbourhoods.

“When neighbourhood vendors master these operational fundamentals, they build sustainable operations capable of scaling into prominent regional enterprises,” Muthoka said.

The training covered catalogue optimisation, faster order processing, digital marketing and packaging to help businesses maintain product quality during delivery.

One restaurant owner who attended the workshop said the lessons would help businesses understand customer demand, reduce delays and reach customers beyond those who walk into their premises.

“The sessions offered practical methods to track peak ordering hours, minimise preparation delays, and maintain product quality during delivery,” the entrepreneur said.

Glovo currently works with more than 6,000 businesses across Kenya, with 80 per cent classified as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The sector contributes approximately 34 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employs about 15 million people and accounts for nearly 91 per cent of newly created jobs, according to figures cited by the company.

Glovo plans to expand the Partner Academy to more counties in 2027, with quarterly training sessions aimed at helping local businesses benefit from digital commerce.