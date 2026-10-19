ACA seizes Sh1.6mn fertiliser in suspected subsidy diversion

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19 – The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has seized 323 bags of fertiliser worth more than Sh1.6 million in Kakamega County over suspected diversion of government-subsidised farm inputs for resale at commercial prices.

The seizure followed an operation in Matungu on October 16, during which two lorries and packaging equipment were also impounded. Two drivers were arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

The ACA said preliminary investigations indicate that the fertiliser was allegedly diverted from the government subsidy programme and repackaged in counterfeit Falcon-branded bags for sale to farmers.

ACA Executive Director Robi M. King’a said the suspected diversion undermines efforts to make farm inputs affordable.

“The illegal diversion and repackaging of subsidized fertilizer undermines government efforts to make agricultural inputs affordable and accessible to farmers,” King’a said.

The authority said the seized fertiliser, vehicles and packaging equipment had been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

ACA Western and Nyanza Regional Manager Tom Muteti said the authority would continue surveillance and work with other agencies to identify those involved in the suspected illegal trade.

The authority has urged farmers and agricultural input dealers to report suspected counterfeit products and cases of illegal repackaging of subsidised fertiliser.