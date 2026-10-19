Safaricom moves to make M-PESA payments more private

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Safaricom has introduced M-PESA Jumbe, a payment notification feature designed to help customers confirm transactions without exposing their full names, phone numbers or M-PESA balances.

The service targets a common practice in shops, restaurants and petrol stations where customers are asked to display payment messages before completing transactions, potentially exposing personal information to attendants and other people nearby.

M-PESA Jumbe allows Lipa na M-PESA and Pochi la Biashara merchants to nominate up to 50 additional users to receive payment notifications, enabling authorized employees to verify transactions without relying on the business owner’s phone.

The feature uses a JumbeID, an alias that replaces a customer’s full name and phone number in the notification. It combines the first letters of the customer’s first and last names with the final two digits of their phone number.

For example, a customer named Nancy Kamau whose number ends in 74 would appear as NK_74.

The notification retains transaction details, including the reference number, amount, business name, Till number, date and time.

Customers also receive a separate proof-of-payment SMS they can show when confirmation is required without revealing their full phone number, name or M-PESA balance.

For businesses, Safaricom says the feature is intended to reduce delays caused when employees must contact owners to confirm payments.

A restaurant waiter, salon attendant or shop assistant can receive payment alerts directly, allowing customers to complete purchases without waiting for someone elsewhere to verify a transaction.

The service could also benefit Pochi la Biashara merchants who use their personal mobile lines for business, reducing the need to leave their phones at their premises so employees can access payment messages.

Safaricom says nominated users must accept an invitation before receiving notifications.

Their access is limited to payment information needed for confirmation and does not extend to the account owner’s balance, PIN, statement or transaction history.

Merchants can nominate recipients through the M-PESA Jumbe menu by dialing *234#, making it accessible to users with basic mobile phones as well as smartphones.