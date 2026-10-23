Impala Floodlit Tournament Receives KES 1 Million Sponsorship from Safaricom

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – The annual Impala Floodlit Rugby Tournament has received a KES 1 million sponsorship boost from Safaricom through its youth-focused platform, Safaricom Hook, which seeks to empower young people aged 10 to 24 by leveraging the power of technology.

The 43rd edition of the tournament kicked off on Saturday, 17th October, with the quarterfinals.

The competition continues with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, 24th October, at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, ahead of the finals on Saturday, 31st October, at the same venue.

“As Safaricom, we are committed to supporting the passion points of Kenyans, and rugby is one of them. We have been part of the Impala Floodlit Rugby Tournament for almost ten years now, and we are proud of the positive impact it continues to have on young players by providing a platform for them to develop and showcase their talents. Our support goes beyond financial assistance; it helps create valuable opportunities for young players to showcase their skills, nurture their talent and pursue their passion for rugby,” Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC, said.

Saturday’s semi-finals will see KCB Rugby take on Mwamba RFC, while Nondescripts RFC will face Kenya Harlequin in the men’s category.

In the university category, JKUAT Cougars will play Zetech Oaks, while USIU Martials will face Daystar Falcons.

In the women’s category, Mwamba RFC will battle Northern Suburbs, while Impala RFC will take on Kenya Harlequin.

The winners in each category will advance to the finals scheduled for Saturday, 31st October, where they will compete for the tournament titles.

Fans attending the tournament will also have the opportunity to experience Safaricom’s products and services at the Safaricom Hook tent, where they can access customer care services and stand a chance to win meal and drink vouchers worth KES 1,000.

The Impala Floodlit Tournament features several age-group competitions, ranging from high school and university rugby to club-level contests.

The annual event also serves as a curtain-raiser for the 15-a-side rugby season, providing a platform for emerging and established players to test their skills and prepare for the season ahead.