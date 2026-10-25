Safaricom supports golfing excellence at Muthaiga and Karen Country Club prizes

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Sharon Gitari emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman’s Prize after an impressive two-day performance, posting a tournament differential of 22.

The competition featured a 62 nett score in Friday’s Medal round and 40 Stableford points in Saturday’s round.

The tournament brought together members and guests to compete across various categories while celebrating the leadership and contribution of outgoing Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman Dennis Mwirigi Murithi.

Roy Telewa finished as the overall runner-up with a differential of 28, recording 68 nett in the Medal round and 40 Stableford points in the second round.

Julius Mutethia claimed the Overall Men’s Winner title with a differential of 29, posting 72 nett and 43 Stableford points, while Meera Mandaliya took the Overall Ladies’ Winner title with a differential of 35, recording 66 nett and 31 Stableford points.

“I am really happy to take this win. The Chairman’s Prize is a special tournament, and winning it is a great honour, especially with so many talented golfers competing. I am pleased with my performance and grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a great competition. I would also like to thank my parents and the club members for their support,” Gitari said.

Other golfers were recognised across the tournament’s various categories, with David Ngugi taking the Past Chairman Overall Winner title and Rajesh Bhabra winning the Overall Senior category.

Safaricom Group CEO Peter Ndegwa also participated in Saturday’s round, joining fellow golfers for the final day of competition.

“It is always a pleasure to play here and take part in the Chairman’s Prize as we celebrate the Chairman’s contribution to the club. We are proud to support events that bring golfers together, celebrate the game and create opportunities for local talent to grow,” he said.

In a related event, Safaricom also supported the Karen Lady Captain’s Prize, held on Saturday at Karen Country Club.

The tournament brought together golfers across various categories for a day of competition, while celebrating the Lady Captain’s contribution to the club and its golfing community.

Safaricom’s support for both tournaments underscores the company’s continued commitment to the growth of sports in Kenya, including golf.

Through its sponsorships, the company helps create platforms for golfers to compete, showcase their abilities and pursue their ambitions while strengthening the golfing community.