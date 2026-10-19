KEBS renews Esther Njeri Ngari’s CEO term for three years

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has renewed Esther Njeri Ngari’s contract as chief executive officer for another three years, extending her tenure to October 2029.

In a Gazette notice, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui appointed Ngari for a second term effective October 13, 2026, following the expiry of her first three-year term, which began in October 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5(1) of the Standards Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry appoints Esther Njeri Ngari to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Bureau of Standards, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 13th October, 2026,” the notice stated.

Before her appointment as CEO, Ngari served as KEBS Director of Standards Development and Trade.

She previously worked at the Kenya Meat Commission, where she was in charge of quality assurance, research and development.