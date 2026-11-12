Sifuna more popular than Gachagua among Mt Kenya, DCP supporters – TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has emerged as a more popular presidential choice than former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua among supporters of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), according to a new TIFA Research survey.

The November 2026 poll indicates that 34 per cent of DCP supporters prefer Sifuna as the winner of the 2027 presidential election, compared with 25 per cent who back Gachagua.

The findings highlight Sifuna’s growing appeal beyond his Linda Mwananchi political base, even as Gachagua positions himself as one of the leading opposition figures seeking to challenge President William Ruto.

The survey also identifies differences in presidential preferences among supporters of other political parties.

Among Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters, Ruto leads with 42 per cent, compared with Sifuna’s 33 per cent.

In Jubilee, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is the preferred candidate among 57 per cent of supporters, although TIFA describes this backing as relatively weak compared with the support enjoyed by other party leaders among their respective supporters.

The poll further shows that Ruto enjoys the backing of the overwhelming majority of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters, while Sifuna leads among Linda Mwananchi supporters.

Wiper supporters predominantly prefer their party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.