Jumwa Returns to UDA After Three-Month Stint in Wiper

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Former Kilifi Woman Representative Aisha Jumwa has rejoined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), months after quitting the party over frustrations surrounding her gubernatorial ambitions.

President William Ruto received Jumwa back into UDA at State House in Mombasa on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

“I look forward to working with her to advance the party’s transformation agenda at the Coast and across the country.”

“We remain committed to uniting leaders and Kenyans around our shared vision of a united, inclusive and prosperous Kenya,” he stated.

Jumwa resigned from UDA in July, citing frustrations, rejection and lack of support for her plans to contest the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in the August 2027 General Election.

She subsequently joined the Wiper Patriotic Front in August, where party leader Kalonzo Musyoka unveiled her as one of the party’s deputy leaders alongside Mohamed Ali.

Her return to UDA marks another shift in her political journey, having previously risen to prominence under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where she served as Malindi Member of Parliament and Kilifi County’s first woman representative.