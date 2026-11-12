R&B Royalty Brandy And Monica Announce First-Ever Las Vegas Residency: The Boy Is Mine

From 90s pop-culture “rivals” to unstoppable sisters-in-arms, R&B icons Brandy and Monica are officially taking over Sin City. Following the massive success of their collaborative touring, the GRAMMY-winning legends have officially announced their debut joint Las Vegas residency, aptly titled The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency.

The duo dropped the bombshell news live during an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, immediately following a sizzling, high-energy performance of their history-making 1998 generational anthem.

A New Chapter for a Legendary Partnership

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the exclusive 10-show limited engagement will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas. The residency kicks off on May 29, 2027, running through June, before wrapping up on July 17, 2027.

Speaking on how this next-level collaboration came to be—especially following the incredible reception of their recent joint tours—Monica opened up about the deep bond and communication that keeps their powerhouse partnership thriving.

Fans can expect a high-end, immersive production built to celebrate their individual, glittering catalogues alongside their shared musical history. From Brandy’s soulful, peerless vocal runs (“Full Moon”, “Angel of Mine”) to Monica’s fierce, commanding delivery (“The First Night”, “So Gone”), the show promises a heavy dose of late-90s and 2000s R&B nostalgia wrapped in modern star power.