Pope names new Coadjutor Bishop for Kisii Catholic Diocese

KISII, November 13 – Pope Leo XIV has appointed Reverend Father Joseph Onyango Odour as the new Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kisii.

The appointment was announced by the Holy See, marking a new development in the leadership of the Catholic Church in the Kisii Diocese.

Father Odour, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.), will serve as Coadjutor Bishop, a position that carries the right of succession to the sitting diocesan bishop.

A Coadjutor Bishop assists the diocesan bishop in overseeing the affairs of the diocese and automatically succeeds him when the office becomes vacant.