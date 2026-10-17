Pope Leo appeals to Putin for ceasefire, humanitarian aid in besieged Ukrainian city

VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 — Pope Leo XIV has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Oleshky, as the pontiff steps up diplomatic efforts to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

The Holy See Press Office said Friday that the Pope spoke by telephone with Putin, expressing deep concern over conditions in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where civilians face growing humanitarian needs.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population,” the statement said.

The Vatican said the Pope reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to promoting dialogue and peace.

The call came as Pope Leo remains at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he underwent surgery earlier this week to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. Doctors have reported steady improvement in his postoperative recovery.

Despite his hospitalisation, the pontiff initiated the diplomatic engagement to draw attention to civilians caught in the conflict, according to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Parolin said the Pope had personally taken the initiative to plead for residents of Oleshky.

“It was the Holy Father who took the initiative to plead the case of this besieged city, where some 2,000 civilians need humanitarian routes through which they can leave,” Parolin said.

He said the Pope’s appeal sought a ceasefire that would allow food and other humanitarian supplies to reach the city while enabling civilians who wished to leave to do so safely.

“The Pope called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid, especially food, to reach the city and to enable those who wish to leave to be evacuated,” Parolin added.

The cardinal expressed hope that Putin would respond positively to the appeal, suggesting that the Russian leader’s willingness to speak with the Pope could offer grounds for optimism.

“I hope that, in response to the Holy Father’s request, President Putin will agree to do what the Pope has asked,” he said.

“The fact that he accepted the call and spoke with the Pope may, I hope, be a sign that the Pope’s request will indeed be carried out.”

Oleshky lies along the Dnieper River in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, close to the frontline. The Vatican’s statement did not indicate whether Putin had agreed to the proposed ceasefire or the establishment of humanitarian evacuation routes.

The conversation was the second known telephone exchange between Pope Leo and Putin, following an earlier call on June 4, 2025.

The appeal underscores the Vatican’s continued emphasis on dialogue and humanitarian protection amid the war in Ukraine, with the Pope seeking practical measures to deliver assistance to civilians and facilitate the voluntary evacuation of those wishing to leave.