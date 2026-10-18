Pope Leo XIV to lead Sunday Angelus after hospital discharge

VATICAN, Oct 18 — Pope Leo XIV was discharged from Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Saturday following lung surgery earlier in the week, with doctors confirming that his condition had improved sufficiently for him to continue recovering at the Vatican.

The Holy See Press Office said the Pope left the hospital on Saturday afternoon after undergoing medical assessments, including blood tests and a chest X-ray, which confirmed he was fit to be discharged.

Before leaving, Leo thanked the medical team that had treated him, including Professor Stefano Margaritora, who performed the surgery.

“Before leaving, the Holy Father thanked Professor Stefano Margaritora, who performed the surgery, together with the medical and nursing team,” the Holy See Press Office said.

He also greeted healthcare staff, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart Rector Professor Elena Beccalli and the leadership of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital.

The Pope is scheduled to recite the Angelus at noon on Sunday from the Apostolic Palace, marking his return to public engagements following his hospitalisation.

Doctors confirm recovery progress

The announcement of the Pope’s discharge was made on Saturday morning after his doctors reviewed his condition.

Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Margaritora said the results of the morning’s blood tests and chest X-ray confirmed that he could safely leave the hospital.

Before departing, Leo celebrated Mass in a room set aside for worship on the hospital’s 10th floor.

His discharge follows lung surgery performed on Tuesday, although the Vatican statement provided in the update did not specify further details about his recovery plan.

Return to Vatican

The Pope’s discharge marks a significant step in his recovery, allowing him to continue recuperating outside hospital while preparing to resume public engagements.

His planned Sunday Angelus will offer the first scheduled opportunity for the faithful to see him following his return from Gemelli Hospital.

The Vatican has not indicated in the supplied statement whether his wider programme of engagements will immediately return to normal.