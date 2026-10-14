Kalonzo confirms Raila’s memorial attendance after earlier doubts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has allayed fears that he could miss the first anniversary memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, announcing that he will be in Bondo on Thursday alongside Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, and other Kenyans to honour the late opposition leader.

Kalonzo announced while sharing his engagements in Rome, Italy, where he attended Holy Mass with presidents of Episcopal Conferences at the Vatican, a day before the October 15 commemoration.

“Tomorrow I will be in Bondo with Mama Ida Odinga, the family and fellow Kenyans, to mark one year since the passing of Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga, CGH,” he said.

The announcement appears to resolve uncertainty over his participation in the memorial after he previously suggested he might not attend the official ceremony, accusing some political leaders of seeking to exploit Raila’s legacy for political gain.

Speaking in Bondo on September 27, Kalonzo said he was uncomfortable sharing a platform with people he accused of denying Raila victory in previous elections.

The Wiper leader had indicated that he would prefer to honour his longtime political ally separately rather than participate in an event he feared could be used to advance political interests.

His latest statement, however, signals his intention to join the Odinga family and other leaders for the anniversary, although he did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his earlier reservations.

Kalonzo’s announcement comes after a visit to London, United Kingdom, where he held engagements focused on Kenya’s economic prospects and the opposition’s agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On Monday, October 12, he attended a reception at the House of Commons hosted by the Westminster Africa Business Group in partnership with the Eastern Africa Association. The discussions centred on Kenya’s potential as a regional financial hub and the future of East African capital markets.

He subsequently delivered a keynote address at Chatham House on Tuesday, October 13, outlining his proposed economic and governance agenda under the Komboa Kenya banner.

During the London engagements, Kalonzo called for greater domestic investment, job creation, stronger institutions and policies that would enable Kenya to finance more of its development using local resources.

His announcement from Rome places him on course to join Thursday’s commemoration, which will bring together political leaders, family members and supporters to reflect on Raila’s life and legacy.

In his Vatican message, Kalonzo also offered prayers for Pope Leo XIV, expressing gratitude that the pontiff’s surgery had gone well and wishing him a full recovery.

He said he had joined Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba of Kisumu and other church leaders in praying for the Pope, the Catholic Church in Kenya and the country.

The Wiper leader also extended condolences to the families of 17 pilgrims who died while travelling to the National Marian Shrine in Subukia, asking God to comfort the bereaved families and the wider Catholic community.

Kalonzo concluded his message with a call for humility among those seeking political leadership, saying Kenya needed leaders committed to putting the interests of citizens first.

The Bondo memorial, scheduled for Thursday, marks one year since Raila died in India on October 15, 2025. The former Prime Minister’s death marked the end of a decades-long political career that shaped Kenya’s multiparty struggle and national politics.

President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta are among the prominent leaders expected at the anniversary gathering at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, where the Odinga family and other Kenyans will pay tribute to the former Prime Minister.