Tension at Raila anniversary as crowd demands answers over Oburu’s absence

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 15 — Chants, angry shouts and repeated interruptions disrupted the first anniversary commemoration of Raila Odinga’s death at Migwena Grounds in Bondo on Thursday, as sections of the crowd demanded to know the whereabouts of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the grounds after a church service led by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) to honour the former Prime Minister, whose death marked the end of an era in Kenyan politics.

However, the commemorations were repeatedly interrupted as sections of the crowd questioned the programme and demanded explanations for the absence of key ODM leaders.

Oburu, who was absent from the gathering alongside ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga, became the focus of questions from supporters, some of whom expressed frustration over the proceedings.

Ida Odinga sought to reassure mourners during the programme, conveying Oburu’s apologies and saying he was unwell but not seriously ill. She explained that doctors had advised him to take things slowly and avoid a large, noisy gathering.

“Dr Oburu is not feeling well, but he is not very sick. He is alive. The doctors who are looking after him have said that he should go slow and not come to a loud rally like this,” Ida said, relaying a message he had asked her to deliver.

The master of ceremonies repeatedly appealed for calm as interruptions threatened to derail the programme.

“Please remain calm and maintain order. We are gathered here for a very important occasion,” the MC told the crowd.

The appeals did little to silence sections of the gathering, with murmurs and scattered shouts continuing as attendees sought answers about the party leader’s absence.

The tension unfolded against the backdrop of disagreements over ODM’s leadership and political direction following Raila’s death.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, both associated with calls for a one-term leadership arrangement, were among those present.

Their attendance came amid a wider debate over the party’s future and who will shape its direction following the death of its longtime leader.

Some attendees questioned the prominence given to certain leaders during the proceedings, with complaints that individuals serving their first term appeared to dominate the programme.

The disagreements contributed to moments of disorder as groups of supporters moved around the grounds and organisers struggled to maintain order and keep the focus on Raila’s legacy.

Raila’s widow attended the commemoration, urging mourners to preserve the dignity of the occasion and avoid turning it into a political contest.

“Not everybody comes with the same intentions. Those who have different intentions, please just hold on so that those of us who have come to remember Baba can be able to remember him,” she said.

Despite her appeals and the reassurance over Oburu’s health, interruptions and tensions over the programme threatened to overshadow the anniversary gathering.