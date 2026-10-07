Orengo arrives at Kang’o ka Jaramogi ahead of Raila mausoleum handover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has arrived at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo ahead of the official handover and dedication of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum on Wednesday.

Orengo, who is expected to host the ceremony, inspected the site on Tuesday evening after meeting Mama Ida Odinga at the Odinga family’s Opoda Farm.

The governor said he conducted a final walkthrough of the mausoleum ahead of the ceremony, which will be led by President William Ruto.

“Spent the evening with Dr Ida Odinga at Opoda Farm, followed by a final walkthrough at Kang’o ka Jaramogi,” Orengo said in a statement.

“Tomorrow, I am honoured to host the official handover of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum in Siaya. Karibuni Siaya!” he added.

The mausoleum, located at the Odinga family home in Bondo, will be formally handed over to the State on Wednesday, October 7, in a restricted ceremony expected to feature military honours.

President Ruto is scheduled to lead the dedication and commissioning ceremony, bringing together members of the Odinga family, national leaders, political allies and invited guests.

The event will mark a significant step in preserving the legacy of the former Prime Minister, who died in India on October 15, 2025, at age 80.

The mausoleum is located alongside the resting place of Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice-President. The National Museums of Kenya has placed the site under its protection as part of the country’s national heritage.

The Ministry of Defence took over construction of the mausoleum in July, working with technical teams from the National Museums of Kenya. The project was accelerated ahead of the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

Reports indicate the facility is now substantially complete, with the Government and the Odinga family preparing for the formal handover.

The October 7 ceremony will, however, not be open to the general public because of limited space and security considerations. Members of the public have instead been advised to follow the proceedings through designated viewing centres and live television broadcasts.

Public access to the mausoleum will begin on Thursday, October 8.

A candlelight vigil organised by the family is scheduled for October 14 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, followed by the main public commemoration on October 15 at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo.

The October 15 event will allow members of the public from across the country to gather and honour Raila, a year after his death.

The Government has said the mausoleum will serve not only as Raila’s final resting place but also as a heritage site where his contribution to Kenya’s political and democratic history can be preserved and interpreted for future generations.