Linda Mwananchi-ODM rivalry takes centre stage at Raila Memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The rivalry between ODM and the Linda Mwananchi faction came into focus during the first anniversary memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, with leaders expressing divergent views on the party’s relationship with President William Ruto’s administration and the future of opposition politics.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati urged members to remain in the party and help rebuild it, warning against abandoning the outfit in pursuit of interests he suggested were being driven by external financiers.

“Let us not abandon Baba’s home. Anyone who wants to leave, do not leave. But if you have been bought by a sponsor, then take the money and leave with that sponsor.

“Honourable William Ruto, we thank you very much for according us respect,” Arati said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi defended ODM’s cooperation with Ruto’s administration, declaring that the President would secure overwhelming support in Siaya County in the 2027 General Election.

“ODM is firmly established in President William Ruto’s government. Those who dream of being able to remove Ruto from power are daydreaming. Ruto will get 100 per cent of the votes in this county,” Wandayi said.

In a contrasting position, Siaya Governor James Orengo, a prominent voice in the Linda Mwananchi response, stressed the need to uphold democratic principles and maintain an opposition capable of holding the government accountable.

“Baba never traded principles for political expediency, and we must firmly reject any arrangements designed to silence the opposition, blur accountability, and compromise our hard-won democratic gains,” Orengo said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also invoked Raila’s legacy, arguing that leadership should be defined by the courage to defend justice and deliver services rather than by power or titles.

“Baba taught us one thing: that leadership is not about power. Leadership is not about titles. It is not about the names that we have, but leadership is about the courage to defend justice and service delivery,” the Mwananchi Party leader said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, meanwhile, pledged to uphold Raila’s teachings on prioritising the welfare of Kenyans in political decision-making.

“Even as we move forward to seek the Presidency, I want you to know that I will not forget you. I will also never forget what Baba taught us: that we must put the lives of our citizens first whenever we make decisions,” Sifuna said.

He also emphasised Raila’s approach to political engagement, saying politics should be based on persuasion rather than intimidation or coercion.

“Baba taught us that politics is about persuasion; politics is not about forcing people. You must engage people calmly and patiently.

“We have heard some of the leaders here whose work is to intimidate people. Their work is to force people,” Sifuna said.