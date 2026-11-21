NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – An office belonging to the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Matungu, Kakamega County, has been vandalised ahead of President William Ruto’s visit to the constituency scheduled for Saturday, November 21.

The office was reportedly defaced overnight, with graffiti bearing the words “TWO TERMS” and “TUTAM” written on the premises, in an incident that has drawn condemnation from Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka.

Wamboka, who serves as the Linda Mwananchi Movement’s Secretary for Public Policy, described the incident as political intimidation and said it would not deter the movement from conducting its activities in the area.

In a statement, the legislator said the vandalism happened ahead of the President’s scheduled tour, accusing those responsible of attempting to intimidate supporters of the movement.

“Our Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) office in Matungu was overnight defaced ahead of Mr President’s scheduled tour of the area,” Wamboka said.

He termed the incident an act of political intolerance, insisting that the movement would not be intimidated or silenced by the destruction of its property.

“This cowardly act of political intolerance and intimidation will not shake our resolve or silence the people’s voice,” he added.

Wamboka further announced that leaders associated with Linda Mwananchi would travel to Matungu as a team to stand with their supporters despite the incident.

“We shall visit Matungu as a team, stand with our supporters and reaffirm our commitment to the people-driven movement,” he said.

The vandalism comes as Ruto continues an eight-day tour of Western Kenya, which has included engagements in Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

According to the published presidential itinerary, the Head of State is scheduled to visit Matungu on Saturday, November 21, where he is expected to lay the foundation stone for Kenya Medical Training College hostels and launch the Matungu-River Sio Road project.

The President’s visit is part of his wider development and political engagements in the Western region.

Wamboka maintained that the incident would not weaken the movement’s presence in the area, declaring that attacks on its offices would not erase the political aspirations of its supporters.

“You can deface our offices, but you cannot deface the people’s resolve for change. Linda Mwananchi! Linda Kenya!” he said.