NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced the cancellation of a multi-billion-dollar contract awarded to Turkish construction firm Yapi Merkezi to build the country’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), throwing the future of the regional infrastructure project into uncertainty.

Muhoozi, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, said Uganda would seek another contractor to undertake the railway project, which is expected to connect Kampala to Malaba on the Kenyan border.

In a series of posts on X , the military chief declared that the government had terminated the agreement with the Turkish company, without providing details of the circumstances behind the decision.

“We have cancelled the contract with the Turkish company to build the SGR. We will get another one that is more worthy of our country!” he wrote.

He also called on supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political organisation he chairs, to organise demonstrations outside the Turkish Embassy in Kampala on June 19.

Muhoozi directed security agencies to allow the protests, saying ordinary Ugandans and his supporters should be permitted to demonstrate at the diplomatic mission.

“PLU should demonstrate on Friday comrade! All Security Services are instructed to leave our supporters/ordinary Ugandans to demonstrate at the Turkish Embassy on Friday 19th June 2026!” he added.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions between Muhoozi and Turkey, with the Ugandan general also demanding that Ankara hand over or expel Ugandan activist and government critic Fred Lumbuye, who has been living in Turkey.

He subsequently suspended the planned demonstration, saying he wanted to visit Greece before making a final decision on Turkey.

The cancellation announcement raised questions about the future of the €2.7 billion (approximately $3 billion) railway contract, which was signed in October 2024 between the Ugandan government and Yapi Merkezi.

The 272-kilometre electric railway is designed to link Kampala with Malaba, where it will connect to Kenya’s existing SGR network, providing landlocked Uganda with a rail connection to the Port of Mombasa.

Contract reversal after Museveni’s intervention

However, Muhoozi’s announcement did not immediately translate into a formally confirmed termination of the contract, with Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport yet to publicly clarify the legal status of the agreement.

The military chief later reversed his position on November 6, announcing that Yapi Merkezi had been approved to proceed with the first phase of the railway following instructions from his father, President Museveni.

“Under the direction and instructions of Mzee Museveni, I approve the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi to implement the 1st Phase of the SGR. From Malaba to Kampala,” Muhoozi posted on X.

He further instructed government departments to expedite implementation of the directive.

The latest development has effectively restored the Turkish contractor’s position after months of uncertainty surrounding the project.

A project plagued by delays

Uganda awarded Yapi Merkezi the contract in October 2024 after abandoning an earlier arrangement with China’s China Harbour Engineering Company, which failed to secure the financing required to implement the railway.

President Museveni officially launched construction of the Malaba-Kampala section in November 2024, with the project expected to take four years once major construction works commence.

The railway is part of Uganda’s wider plan to develop a modern rail network linking the country to neighbouring Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Its completion is expected to reduce the cost of transporting goods, ease pressure on road networks and strengthen regional trade through the Northern Corridor.

On November 18, Uganda’s government reported that it had paid Shs373 billion in compensation to 7,721 people affected by the railway project, while land acquisition and preparations for construction continued.

The government is targeting January 2027 to achieve financial closure for the $2.97 billion project before authorising full construction works.

The railway’s future has therefore remained tied to financing arrangements, land acquisition and the government’s commitment to the Turkish contractor.