Kenya, Uganda record gains in disaster resilience, new poll finds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kenya and Uganda have recorded the biggest improvements in disaster resilience in Africa, according to the 2026 Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll.

Kenya’s score on the World Risk Poll Resilience Index rose by eight points, while Uganda’s increased by six points compared with the previous survey.

The findings come as more than 400 disaster and risk experts from 40 countries prepare to meet in Mombasa from October 28 to 30 to discuss ways to improve disaster preparedness across Eastern Africa.

The report found that four in five people affected by disasters now receive warnings before an event occurs. However, more than a third of those affected are still unable to act on the warnings.

Kenya has introduced the National Disaster Risk Management Act, 2026, and activated its National Contingency Plan. The government has also established a National Crisis Communication Centre to issue early warnings and public updates, while 18 counties have been identified as high-risk areas.

In Uganda, disaster risk programmes have shared early warning information with more than 1.6 million families, while more than 400,000 households have benefited from measures taken ahead of disasters.

The poll, based on more than 143,000 interviews across 140 countries and territories, points to wider internet access, better household preparedness and stronger financial resilience as factors associated with improved resilience across Africa. However, it does not specify what drove the gains recorded in Kenya and Uganda.

The findings will form part of discussions at the Eastern Africa Dialogue Platform on Anticipatory Action, scheduled for October 28 to 30 in Mombasa.