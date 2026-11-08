Three arrested in Nanyuki as detectives recover stolen car destined for Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8-Detectives in Nanyuki have arrested three suspects linked to a suspected motor vehicle theft syndicate and recovered a stolen Toyota Probox allegedly being driven to Uganda.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were arrested at Naiberi Centre while travelling in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as John Nderitu, alias Charles Muriuki, Peter Machoka Nyangau and Gedion Mutugi.

According to the DCI, the vehicle had been stolen on the night of November 3–4, 2026, in Nanyuki and was believed to have been destined for Uganda.

The arrests followed a spate of motor vehicle thefts in Nanyuki and its environs, prompting detectives to intensify investigations into the suspected criminal network.

“The three suspects are in custody and are expected to be arraigned at the Nanyuki Law Courts to face charges of stealing a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 278A of the Penal Code,” the DCI said.

Detectives are pursuing further leads to identify and apprehend other individuals suspected to be involved in the network.