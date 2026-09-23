DCI explains circumstances surrounding death of man found dead in Narumoru police cell

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo, whose body was found inside a police cell at Narumoru Police Station.

The DCI said Osiemo was arrested in connection with an assault case reported at the station involving a woman who accused him of assaulting and stabbing her several times.

According to the DCI, the incident occurred on July 2, 2026, when Osiemo, who was previously employed as a farmhand by the complainant, allegedly went to her home, assaulted her and stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

The woman reported the matter at Narumoru Police Station and was admitted to Tumutumu Hospital, where she spent nine days receiving treatment.

The DCI said the complainant later raised concerns about the handling of the case with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nanyuki.

The ODPP subsequently directed that the investigation be taken over by the DCI, with the case file forwarded to the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), Kieni East, on September 3.

Detectives then traced Osiemo to Kisii, where he was reportedly hiding.

With the assistance of the SCCIO, Masaba North, DCI officers from Kieni East arrested Osiemo in Kisii on September 18.

He was initially booked at Keroka Police Station before being collected by DCI officers and transferred to Narumoru Police Station on September 19.

The DCI said Osiemo was processed on the same day and his statement recorded before he was returned to the cells.

“He was observed to be in a normal condition,” the DCI said, adding that he was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, September 21, in connection with the assault case.

However, on Sunday, September 20, Osiemo was found hanging from the ventilation grills inside the police cell.

The DCI said the scene was immediately processed in the presence of officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), senior police officers and a relative.

His body was subsequently moved to Narumoru mortuary pending an autopsy.

The circumstances surrounding Osiemo’s death are now being investigated by IPOA, which has taken over the case.

The DCI said it would cooperate fully with the independent oversight body as it seeks to establish what happened.

“The DCI extends its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Dennis Aremo Osiemo. It shares in their grief and assures them, and the public, of its commitment to a transparent process aimed at establishing the full circumstances of his death,” the statement said.

The agency also urged the public to rely on verified information as the investigation continues, cautioning against drawing conclusions from unverified claims circulating on social media.