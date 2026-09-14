Police Rescue Phone-Snatching Suspect From Mob in Kayole

NAIROBI, Kenya Police in Nairobi County, have arrested one suspect following a phone-snatching incident in the Slaughter area, while his alleged accomplice remains at large.

The incident occurred, when two suspects allegedly targeted a member of the public and snatched her mobile phone.

According to the National Police Service, members of the public responded quickly and managed to stop one of the suspects, while the second suspect escaped from the scene.

Police officers from Obama Police Station were alerted and responded to an emergency call as an angry crowd gathered around the apprehended suspect. The officers intervened and rescued the suspect from the crowd before taking him to Obama Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment.

A motorcycle believed to have been recovered from the scene has also been taken to the police station and is being kept as an exhibit, together with the mobile phone allegedly snatched from the victim.

The incident highlights the role members of the public can play in reporting criminal activity and alerting police when such incidents occur. In this case, the swift response by members of the public led to the interception of one of the suspects before police arrived.

However, the National Police Service is cautioning members of the public against taking the law into their own hands when they apprehend suspected criminals.

Police are instead urging members of the public to hand over suspects to law enforcement officers and allow investigators and the courts to deal with allegations of crime.

The NPS says the suspect rescued from the crowd remains in police custody as investigations continue ahead of his arraignment.

The second suspect remains at large, while police continue efforts to establish his whereabouts.