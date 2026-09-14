Laikipia residents urged to maintain peace amid political intolerance

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 14 – Laikipia residents have been urged to maintain peace and avoid political-related violence as campaigns intensify ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu speaking during the launch of the Nanyuki Bus Park cautioned residents against allowing political affiliations to divide them, saying disagreements over politics should not lead to conflict among the locals.

Irungu urged residents to embrace peaceful coexistence and avoid engaging in activities that could result in destruction of property, injuries or loss of lives.

The governor warned that political chaos would only undermine development and destroy the country, calling on residents to safeguard the peace and stability enjoyed in the region.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions and reports of chaos in parts of the country, with some incidents resulting in destruction of property and loss of lives.

Irungu called on political leaders and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect one another despite their political differences.