Lucky Summer Raid Yields Kenya Power Meters

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 16 – Two suspects have been arrested in Lucky Summer, Nairobi, after police recovered several Kenya Power electricity meters during an operation targeting the theft and illegal handling of electricity infrastructure.

The operation was conducted yesterday by officers from Lucky Summer and Ruaraka police stations in collaboration with Kenya Power personnel.

Police said the operation followed information received about stolen electricity meters in the area.

Several meters were recovered alongside other assorted items suspected to have been stolen.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned in court today as investigations continue into other reported cases involving the theft of Kenya Power meters and related infrastructure.

Investigators are seeking to establish the source of the recovered equipment and whether the suspects are linked to other reported theft cases.