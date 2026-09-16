Ruai Police Foil Suspected Jailbreak Plot After Tools Found in Meal

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 16 – A routine inspection of food brought to Ruai Police Station has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old woman and the discovery of tools allegedly intended to facilitate a jailbreak.

The woman had reportedly gone to the station to deliver rice and meat to three suspects in custody.

DCI says officers inspecting the meal found a pair of pliers and a shear hidden among the food.

The three intended recipients are being held at the station over allegations of robbery with violence and gang rape.

Police allege that the suspects operated an anonymous TikTok account which they used to lure young women to meetings before assaulting and robbing them.

The woman was arrested following the discovery.