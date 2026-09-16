Ruto: 2027 election will be a vote against tribalism, marginalisation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – President William Ruto has said the 2027 General Election will give Kenyans an opportunity to rally behind national unity, inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

Speaking in Migori County on Wednesday during the fourth day of his development tour of Nyanza, Ruto said voters would have an opportunity to reject tribalism, marginalisation and divisive politics.

“The 2027 General Election will be a vote to do away with discrimination, tribalism and hatred among Kenya’s communities. It will be about inclusivity, unity and against marginalisation,” he said.

The President said his administration remained focused on service delivery and bringing development to all parts of the country, citing investments in roads, water, electricity, agriculture, education and affordable housing.

Ruto said the Broad-Based Government arrangement involving the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was intended to promote national cohesion and eliminate what he described as politics of discrimination, hatred and exclusion.

“The Broad-Based Government is ensuring that development is implemented in all parts of the country. No part of Kenya is being discriminated against or marginalised in development,” Ruto said.

He also criticised politicians he accused of promoting tribalism and division, maintaining that his administration would continue prioritising development and national unity.

During his tour of Migori, Ruto renewed his criticism of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring opposition politicians to undermine his administration.

Speaking in Migori town, the President described his political opponents as “puppets” and “people on hire”, alleging that they were being used to oppose projects implemented by his administration.

Ruto claimed that his predecessor had failed to deliver on roads, universal healthcare, housing and education during his tenure and was now backing politicians opposed to government programmes.

“Now you know that the sponsor paid these people and directed them: ‘Go and oppose Ruto, oppose housing because housing defeated me; go and oppose affordable housing because it defeated me,’” he said.

The President also challenged his political competitors to present concrete development plans instead of relying on ethnic mobilisation or personalities.

“We are competing with a bunch of people either engaging in personality cults or ethnic inclination with no plan or agenda except titles or long careers with no development record,” he said.

Earlier, Ruto launched construction of the 32-kilometre Kanyawanga-Kwoyo-Madiaba-Dede-Odongo Oher-Rapogi-Awendo road in Awendo Constituency.

The KSh2.25 billion project is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate movement and expand access to markets and essential services.

Ruto said the government had increased the roads budget in Migori from less than KSh2 billion before 2022 to KSh19 billion, with 320 kilometres of new roads being constructed.

The President also said 82,000 households in Migori had been connected to electricity over the past three years, taking electricity access in the county to 82 per cent.

He announced that the government had allocated KSh2.3 billion in the current financial year to connect an additional 21,000 households.

“Between 2023 and 2027, our plan to connect 100,000 homes in Migori County, under the Rural Electrification Programme, is well underway,” he said.

The President further said KSh28 billion had been invested in the construction of 8,000 affordable housing units, 19 modern markets and student hostels with capacity for 8,000 university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students.

On the sugar sector, Ruto said the government had revived Sony Sugar Company, with farmers now receiving payments on time and workers receiving their salaries promptly.

He said sugarcane farmers in Migori would receive a bonus for the first time next month.

“As a key sugar-producing county, Migori, like other counties in Western and Nyanza regions, continues to benefit from our reforms in the sector,” he said.

Ruto later inspected the ongoing construction of the 20-kilometre Stella-Sibuoche-Gogo Falls road in Uriri Constituency and unveiled the county’s Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project.

He also commissioned the 28-kilometre 132kV Awendo-Masaba Transmission Line and the 132/33kV Masaba Sub-Station in Kuria West Constituency.

The KSh1.4 billion electricity project is expected to strengthen power supply in Kehancha, Migori, Isebania and surrounding areas by increasing power transfer capacity, shortening distribution lines and reducing outages.

Ruto said improved power supply was supporting industries including Sony Sugar Factory and Getonyanya Sweet Potatoes Factory, while also improving services at Migori County Referral Hospital and operations at the Isebania One-Stop Border Post.

He also unveiled the Kuria West Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project and launched phase one of the Nyarobiro-Kombe-Masaba-Nyangubo-Getonganya-Ikerege-Taranganya road.

In Migori town, the President launched construction of the 32-kilometre Posta-Nyirongi-Osiri road in Suna East Constituency.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi challenged politicians seeking the presidency in 2027 to move beyond slogans and explain how they would address Kenya’s economic and social challenges.

Mbadi urged voters to scrutinise presidential hopefuls, particularly their plans for tackling the challenges facing the country.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said some leaders were opposed to Ruto because of his national unity agenda and efforts to ensure development reaches all parts of the country.

“The Broad-Based Government has taken development to every corner of Kenya. That’s why some people, who had marginalised other areas in the past, are now angry at President Ruto,” Wanga said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko also commended the government’s development projects, saying resources should be distributed across the country irrespective of political or ethnic affiliations.

Arati said ODM and UDA were working together under the Broad-Based Government arrangement in support of Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said mistrust and suspicions were weakening the opposition, while arguing that opponents of the administration lacked a clear agenda for the country.

Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi, John Mbadi and Davis Chirchir, Governors Ayacko, Wanga and Arati, and several Members of Parliament accompanied Ruto during the Migori tour.