IEBC, ICPAK partner on campaign finance monitoring

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has held talks with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) on strengthening campaign finance management and accountability ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The discussions focused on possible collaboration to establish more effective mechanisms for regulating and monitoring expenditure by political parties and candidates during elections.

The two institutions also explored ways of strengthening implementation of campaign finance reforms, including financial disclosure and reporting requirements.

IEBC said the proposed partnership will also support continuous sensitisation of political parties and other electoral stakeholders on campaign finance regulations.

The joint programme is expected to cover budgeting and financial controls, record keeping, disclosure obligations, expenditure monitoring and ethical management of campaign resources.

The Commission said the engagement is part of efforts to strengthen accountability in the management of campaign resources and support compliance with existing electoral laws.