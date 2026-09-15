IEBC to conduct Enhanced Voter Registration in Ol-Kalou from Sep 21

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct an Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise in Ol-Kalou Constituency from September 21 to October 20, 2026.

In a public notice, the electoral commission said the month-long exercise will provide residents with an opportunity to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The ECVR exercise will run daily from Monday to Sunday throughout the registration period.

IEBC said registration services will be offered at County Assembly Ward level and Constituency Offices, as well as selected Huduma Centres.

The exercise will also be conducted at institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.

Voters will additionally be able to access registration services at the IEBC Customer Experience Center on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers.

The commission urged eligible residents in Ol-Kalou to take advantage of the exercise and register during the designated period.

IEBC said that once the ECVR exercise concludes on October 20, Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and regular revision of the Register of Voters will continue at the Constituency Office.

The services will be available from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 8am and 5pm.

The Ol-Kalou exercise forms part of the commission’s preparations to update the Register of Voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.