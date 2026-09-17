Four suspects arrested for vandalising transformers in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Four suspects have been arrested in Kitui town on suspicion of vandalising transformers in the area.

The suspects were nabbed by our security team in collaboration with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Kitui on September 16th 2026.

The four were in a motor vehicle with concealed number plates when they were ordered by the security agencies to stop.

Upon searching the vehicle, the security officers found one drum of copper winding and other items including assorted spanners, hacksaw, panga,hammer, among others.

The suspects led the team to Kamuungu Primary School where they had vandalised a 35kva transformer, and Kangweni village, where they had vandalised a 200Kva and a 100Kva transformers.

The suspects were booked at Kitui police station while their vehicle was also detained at the station yard.