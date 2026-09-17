From Juacali to Njerae, Kenyan music stars unite for Capital FM’s 30th anniversary

What happens when three generations of Kenyan music come together for one night?

That is the experience Capital FM is promising as it marks 30 years on air with the Third Flow Experience, a major celebration bringing together some of the Kenyan musicians and DJs who have been part of the country’s changing music scene since 1996.

And in a deliberate departure from the increasingly common practice of bringing international acts to major entertainment events, Capital FM has chosen to make its 30th anniversary an all-Kenyan affair.

The concert will take place on October 3 at The Stables Magnate City in Limuru, with performers drawn from three eras of Capital FM’s journey: The Pioneers (1996–2006), Culture Shapers (2006–2016) and The Next Flow (2016–2026).

For fans of Kenyan music, the lineup offers an opportunity to see artists from different generations sharing one stage.

The Pioneers will feature Juacali, Sanaipei, Gravitti Band, Necessary Noize, DJ Krowbar and DJ Adrian.

The Culture Shapers generation brings together Fena, Juliani, Femi One, Daddy Owen, The Flower Project, DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ UV.

The Next Flow features Serro, Njerae, Bensoul, Charisma, The Unit Band, DJ Pikachu, DJ Schwaz and DJ Kdeja.

It is a lineup designed to take audiences through three decades of Kenyan music in a single event, from the sounds that defined Capital FM’s formative years to the artists shaping the contemporary scene.

For Capital FM, the choice to feature only Kenyan musicians and DJs is central to the anniversary.

The station has spent three decades giving Kenyan music a platform and connecting artists with audiences. The Third Flow Experience turns that relationship into a live celebration, bringing together the music, artists and listeners who have been part of the journey.

Rather than focusing on one generation, the concert deliberately brings the generations together.

A fan who grew up listening to Capital FM in the 1990s can expect to encounter artists associated with the station’s early years, while younger audiences will have an opportunity to experience performers from the generations that followed.

That mix is what gives Third Flow its character.

It is not simply a concert marking 30 years of Capital FM. It is a celebration of 30 years of Kenyan music, three generations of artists and DJs, and the audiences that have grown with them.

The anniversary celebrations have also brought back some of the voices that helped shape Capital FM over the years.

Founder Lynda Holt recently returned to the station for a candid conversation with Capital in the Morning hosts Chiko Lawi and Maalika Kazia, reflecting on the origins of Capital FM and her decision to hand over ownership to the late businessman Dr Chris Kirubi.

“I was at a point in my life where I felt I had done what I could with Capital FM and it was time for me to move on,” Holt told Lawi. “Chris Kirubi was a friend, and he approached me and expressed interest in buying it. I knew that he had the resources and the drive to take Capital FM to the next level, so it made sense to pass the baton to him.”

The anniversary has also seen the return of familiar presenters and DJs, including Eric Latiff, Laura Walubengo, Maqbul Mohamed, Renee Ngamau, Amina Abdi Rabar, DJ Joe Mfalme, Muthoni Bwika and DJ Tumz.

Their return has allowed former colleagues and audiences to revisit some of the moments that defined different chapters of the station’s history.

But it is the music that will take centre stage when the three eras come together in Limuru.

From Juacali and Sanaipei to Fena and Juliani, and from Femi One and Daddy Owen to Serro, Njerae and Bensoul, the lineup spans generations of Kenyan talent.

The DJs will add another dimension to the experience, connecting different sounds and eras and helping create the atmosphere that has always been central to Capital FM’s relationship with its audience.

The result is a celebration built around something generations of Capital FM listeners have in common: Kenyan music.

The Third Flow Experience will be held on October 3 at The Stables Magnate City in Limuru.

Early bird tickets are available at Sh3,500, inclusive of a meal, against the regular ticket price of Sh5,000.

For anyone who has followed Capital FM, Kenyan music or both over the past three decades, the event brings together three eras, multiple generations of artists and one audience for a celebration of the music that has soundtracked the journey.