Kenya to lead African AI safety initiative

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Kenya is set to play a leading role in efforts to strengthen artificial intelligence safety in Africa, with a particular focus on protecting children from emerging risks associated with the technology.

Special Envoy on Technology Ambassador Philip Thigo says discussions on AI safety have gained momentum following a dedicated session between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron during the France-Africa Summit in Nairobi.

The talks included a focus on AI safety for children, an issue that was also highlighted during the Africa Forward Summit.

Thigo says Kenya is now working with other countries on a declaration aimed at advancing cooperation on artificial intelligence safety.

Australia and the United Kingdom are among the countries involved in the initiative, according to the Ministry.

The government says the discussions are part of Kenya’s broader efforts to position itself at the centre of global conversations on artificial intelligence, digital governance and emerging technologies.

The initiative comes amid growing international debate over the opportunities and risks presented by rapidly advancing AI systems.