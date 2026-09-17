Italy commits Sh10 billion to AI infrastructure in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Italy has committed 10 billion shillings towards artificial intelligence infrastructure in 14 African countries under a partnership involving Kenya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the initiative will support the development of AI capabilities across the continent, with Kenya playing a leading role in the programme in collaboration with the Italian government.

The investment is part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa’s capacity in artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The Ministry says the infrastructure will help African countries build capabilities needed to participate in the rapidly evolving AI economy rather than remain dependent on external technologies.

The government says the initiative is expected to create opportunities in technology, innovation, investment and employment.

The announcement comes as Kenya seeks to position itself as a regional hub for emerging technologies and digital innovation.

The Ministry says strengthening AI capabilities will be critical for African countries seeking to remain competitive as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into different sectors of the economy.