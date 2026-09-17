Malindi Champion Rono Set for NCBA Diani Beach Masters Test

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – Fresh from securing his maiden victory of the season in the 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series, Josphat Rono will be among the players to watch when the NCBA Diani Beach Masters tees off Friday, September 18, at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort.

The tournament is the latest stop on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) calendar, coming on the trot after NCBA Malindi Open ‘Vasco Da Gama Cup’ last weekend, where Rono picked his win.

Rono carded 7-over-par 217 to claim the Malindi title, finishing ahead of Alex Mwangi, who returned 10-over-par 220. Elvis Muigua and William Odek shared third place on 12-over-par 222.

The quartet will be back in action in Diani, setting up another intriguing contest as the leading amateurs look to build on their performances in Malindi.

Rono will, however, have to contend with a strong field that includes Junaid Manji, Kevin Anyien, Isaac Makokha and promising junior player Maahir Patel.

Kanana Muthomi in action at NCBA Limuru Open

Teenagers Kanana Muthomi, Bianca Ngecu and Brianna Ngecu lead the women entries that also feature Kellie Gachaga and Mary Kandu, among others.

Jay Sandhu remains at the top of the 2026 KAGC standings with 1,535 points, followed by John Kamais on 1,117. Muigua is third on 890 points, with Adel Taufiq Balala fourth on 814, while Rono sits fifth on 628 points following his win last weekend.

“The KAGC continues to provide a competitive platform for Kenya’s amateur golfers to test themselves against each other in the country. The quality of the field we are seeing at events such as Diani is encouraging, and the fact that it comes after the Malindi event to complete the Coastal double-header makes it even better,” said Kenya Golf Union Chairman, Brian Akun.

He added, “We are particularly pleased to see young golfers competing alongside established amateurs.”

Elvis Muigua in action during the 2026 NCBA Kenya Railway Invitational on Sunday, September 6th

At the same time, juniors will be in action on Sunday when Migaa Golf Club hosts the fifth leg of the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour – Nairobi.

The tournament will bring together boys and girls aged between five and 18 years, competing in age-based divisions aimed at giving them competitive experience while supporting their development in the sport.

The programme is organised in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, with support from NCBA.

The young golfers will also compete for Priority Status points, which can earn them qualification opportunities for U.S. Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and U.S. Kids Golf Regional Championship.