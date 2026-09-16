Wafalme humbled by Tunisia in Africa Volleyball Championships opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16, 2026 – The national men’s volleyball team faltered in their first match of the Africa Nations Championships, losing 3-0 to hosts Tunisia in Tunis on Wednesday night.

Wafalme Stars were no match for the North Africans, going down 25-15 in the first set before somewhat improving in the second set, which they narrowly lost 23-25.

Gideon Tarus’ charges then caved in the last set to lose 16-25, completing another huge win for the Carthage Eagles.

Despite the loss, Kenya’s Peter Kamara topped the scoring charts, contributing 12 points courtesy of 10 on attack and two more on serve.

Other players to get on the scoreboard for the losers included Nicholas Matui (eight points), Levis Ogutu (five points), Felix Ogembo and Enock Mogeni (two points each).

Wafalme still have a chance to make the knockout stages when they play Ghana in their next Pool A tie.

The West Africans suffered the same fate as the Kenyans, losing in straight sets to the Tunisians on the opening day on Tuesday.