Next battlefield for FKF? Branch chairpersons call for SGM to review Hussein-Mariga wrangles

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16, 2026 – The battle for supremacy within Football Kenya Federation (FKF) seems to have only just started, with a group of branch chairpersons from across the country jumping into the battleground.

Following a two-day meeting in Nairobi, the chairpersons have called for a special general meeting (SGM) where far-reaching decisions could be made.

Reading the statement on behalf of his colleagues, FKF branch chair for Kiambu, Danson Njuguna said the SGM is necessary to get to the bottom of the incessant tug-of-war between president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy, MacDonald Mariga.

“On the 22nd of May we wrote a letter to the general secretary on the request to convene a special general meeting so that the members of the congress can understand the differences within our federation and unlock the stalemate. From our constitution, it is required that the NEC (National Executive Committee) will have convened the SGM. However, they have not been able to do so probably owing to the differences among them,” Njuguna said.

He added: “We have resolved to proceed with the provisions of the Constitution Article 31 and convene the SGM so that we can have all the members of the federation on the floor to discuss those issues. The venue and date will be communicated in due course.”

Echoing his sentiments, Homa Bay FKF chair Mourice Nyai pointed out that the SGM remains the only solution to unlocking the stalemate that has repeatedly hampered activities at Kandanda House.

“We know very well that we have issues that need our intervention as the members of FKF. Let us support the football administration right now, under president Hussein. We are the people to solve this issue, and after the SGM, I believe we will have the smooth running of operations. I urge all of us to stick to why we were elected and drop all our personal interests for the smooth running of the federation,” he said.

The Hussein-Mariga power struggle burst to the fore in April this year after the former Harambee Stars midfielder — backed by nine out of the 14 NEC members — voted to suspend the president over his alleged complicity in a Ksh 42.8 million insurance scandal involving Riskwell Brokers.

FKF Kiambu branch chair Danson Njuguna speaks to media. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

The firm was allegedly awarded the tender to provide insurance cover during last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi, never mind the fact that it did not have a license of operation.

Amid several court battles, world governing body Fifa had the final say on the matter, ordering the reinstatement of Hussein as supremo on the basis that the convening of the NEC that ousted him was not in accordance with FKF constitution.

The two warring parties later came together and reached a truce, vowing to work together for the sake and love of the game.

In hindsight, it seems to have been the calm before the storm.

The division within the NEC was clear as day on Thursday last week as seven of the members — including Mariga — boycotted a meeting scheduled for Weston Hotel in Nairobi.

It came in the same week that the former Inter Milan midfielder had lamented on social media about the delayed start to the 2026/27 FKF Premier League owing to legal battles over the 2019 and 2025/26 relegation/promotion guidelines.

Take football back to stadia

The new season is finally set to kick off across the country on the weekend of September 19-20, albeit under a cloud of uncertainty.

The delay has been occasioned by a court case lodged by Kariobangi Sharks, contesting their relegation from the top tier in line with the new guidelines that stipulate that the bottom three teams will be automatically axed to the National Super League (NSL).

Sharks, who finished 16th, argue that the new guidelines were not subjected to public participation and that the NEC should not have ratified them midway through the 2025/26 season.

FKF Baringo branch chair Kenneth Ruto speaks to media. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

Under the previous rules, Sharks would have faced Mombasa United — who finished third in NSL — in a two-legged promotion/relegation playoff.

Coincidentally, or not, the new season is set to kick off under the 2019 guidelines even as the High Court in Nairobi is set to make a ruling on the case on September 21.

Regardless, FKF Baringo branch chair Kenneth Ruto says football must go on.

“We have discussed the matter of the Premier League and have agreed that it should start…and it should start in accordance with the court ruling,” Ruto said.

Even as football fans wait for the blowing of the referees’ whistle to kickstart a new season across the country, it seems like the boardroom match-up at Kandanda House is not about to hear the final whistle any time soon.

The branch chairpersons could well be the arbiter desperately needed to calm the raging waters at the federation or they could stir another wave of tumult that could cause the whole FKF ship to capsize all-together.