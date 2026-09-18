Rising Stars head coach makes honest admission after Burundi defeat in Afcon qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2026 – National under 20 football team coach Gilbert Selebwa has acknowledged that Burundi were the better team in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier tie at the Uhuru Stadium on Thursday night.

Selebwa says their East African neighbours were more in the groove compared to them, and deserved their 2-0 win in the largely one-sided duel.

“Burundi were more on top of the game…most of the players have gotten into the groove. This was my first game in charge of this team after assembling the squad. There are weaknesses that we will need to work on as we look forward to our next match against South Sudan,” the gaffer said.

A brace from Amini Nshimirimana condemned the Rising Stars to an opening day defeat, puncturing their hopes of securing a second ever appearance at the continental stage.

The first was because of a calamitous error at the back, the forward sneaking in for a 1-v-1 with the goalkeeper after the Kenyan backline let slip a through pass in the 10th minute.

The youngster then rounded Rising Stars goalkeeper Wayne Orata to slot into the net.

The second came midway through the second half, Nshimirimana’s header catching the keeper off his line.

Selebwa is conscious of the stakes in Saturday’s match against South Sudan, who lost 4-0 to the Burundians on the opening day on Tuesday.

A different ball game is how the experienced tactician describes it; his charges have to win or kiss goodbye to their ticket hopes.

“We cannot afford to lose that game…of course South Sudan lost 4-0 to the same side and we have lost 2-0. I think it is going to be a different ball game,” the former AFC Leopards and Shabana head coach said.

Kenya have their work cut out to emulate the feat of their predecessors, who qualified for last year’s Afcon in Egypt after reaching the final of the Cecafa Regional qualifiers where they lost 2-1 to Tanzania.